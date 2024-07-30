Polti Steam Generator Iron with Eco Mode - PLGB0073

Achieve your ironing goals while reducing your environmental footprint with the Eco function of the Polti Vaporella Simply VS2020. Experience a significant reduction in energy consumption by up to 25 percent and water usage by up to 27 percent. Iron with confidence, knowing you're making a sustainable choice for the planet. Its generous 1.5-liter pull-out tank ensures maximum autonomy, allowing you to iron for extended periods without interruption. Enjoy the convenience of continuous ironing without constantly stopping to refill. Save time and effort with the Vaporella Simply VS20.20. Its rapid heating technology ensures that you're ready to iron in just two minutes, much faster than traditional irons. Experience unlimited autonomy as you breeze through your ironing tasks with ease. Tackle even the toughest wrinkles with ease using the powerful steam jet feature. Simply double-click the iron button to activate the steam jet and effortlessly remove stubborn creases from your garments. Experience unparalleled ease of use with the lightweight and ergonomic design. Its easy-to-handle iron glides effortlessly over fabrics, making ironing a breeze while ensuring a professional finish every time.