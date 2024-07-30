Braun TexStyle 3 Steam Iron - SI3055BK

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Braun have a great reputation for making truly impressive home steam irons and the SI3055PU is no different. With innovative FreeGlide 3D technology, the Braun guarantees full 360 degree glideability over fabrics and obstacles - meaning even buttons and pockets don't interrupt your ironing. The large 270ml capacity ensures you can iron for longer with fewer refills, whilst the precision tip gives you the accuracy to iron even the hardest-to-reach areas. Whether you're just ironing a quick shirt for work, or making a start on the week's laundry, the Braun SI3055PU is a great choice.

Braun have a great reputation for making truly impressive home steam irons and the SI3055PU is no different. With innovative FreeGlide 3D technology, the Braun guarantees full 360 degree glideability over fabrics and obstacles - meaning even buttons and pockets don't interrupt your ironing. The large 270ml capacity ensures you can iron for longer with fewer refills, whilst the precision tip gives you the accuracy to iron even the hardest-to-reach areas. Whether you're just ironing a quick shirt for work, or making a start on the week's laundry, the Braun SI3055PU is a great choice.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.