Marketplace.
image 1 of Braun CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron - IS7282BL
image 1 of Braun CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron - IS7282BLimage 2 of Braun CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron - IS7282BLimage 3 of Braun CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron - IS7282BL

Braun CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron - IS7282BL

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes Electrical

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£224.00

£224.00/each

Braun CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron - IS7282BL
Elevate your ironing routine with the cutting-edge Braun IS7282BL CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron. Boasting an impressive 2700W power, this iron delivers uncompromising heat and steam performance, ensuring that wrinkles vanish with ease. The robust 8 bar pressure guarantees a consistent and powerful steam output, effortlessly smoothing out even the toughest creases from a variety of fabrics. Equipped with a generous 2L water tank, this iron minimizes interruptions, allowing you to focus on flawlessly ironed garments without frequent refills. Experience unparalleled efficiency with the Braun IS7282BL CareStyle 7 Pro Steam Generator Iron. With its remarkable 180g/min continuous steam output, this iron transforms your ironing chore into a quick and satisfying task. The high steam pressure and 2700W power combination ensure rapid and thorough wrinkle removal, while the 2L water tank capacity eliminates the need for constant refills, giving you uninterrupted ironing sessions. Embrace the power of precision and perfection as you effortlessly glide through fabrics, achieving flawlessly pressed results every time.

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here