Harry Potter Limited Edition Lithograph Set

Harry Potter Limited Edition Lithograph Set
This premium lithograph set contains 10 Art Prints, each one produced at one of the oldest printers in the UK on 350gsm Linen paper. Each of these ten prints features iconic locations from the Harry Potter universe.The prints are supplied in a cellophane bag with belly band and each print measures 35.56 x 27.94cm (14x11").

