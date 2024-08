Rick and Morty Limited Edition Fan-Cel

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Fanattik's homage to the era of classic animation. This Rick & Morty Fan-Cel is officially licensed, limited to only 995 worldwide and produced at Fanattik's studio in England. Measuring 35.56 x 27.95cm and supplied with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity and protective sleeve. The artwork is printed on acetate, which is then placed by hand onto a printed background and then into a protective portfolio. Frame not included.

Fanattik's homage to the era of classic animation. This Rick & Morty Fan-Cel is officially licensed, limited to only 995 worldwide and produced at Fanattik's studio in England. Measuring 35.56 x 27.95cm and supplied with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity and protective sleeve. The artwork is printed on acetate, which is then placed by hand onto a printed background and then into a protective portfolio. Frame not included.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.