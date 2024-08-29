Marketplace.
Mini Sand Timer Set

Mini Sand Timer Set
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>tickit<sup>®</sup> Mini Sand Timers is a great value and robust set of colourful miniature sand timers. The movement of the colourful sand captures your child's attention and allows them to visualise the passing of time.</p>

Ideal for time challenges and activities, easy for your child to understand and use, colour coded with our other tickit® sand timers with clearly marked end caps displaying the time capacity.

Set includes: : 3 sand timers (1 minute, 3 minutes and 5 minutes in green, yellow and blue).
Size: H 9cm x 2.5cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 92004

