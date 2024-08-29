Mini Sand Timer Set

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ideal for time challenges and activities, easy for your child to understand and use, colour coded with our other tickit ® sand timers with clearly marked end caps displaying the time capacity. Set includes: : 3 sand timers (1 minute, 3 minutes and 5 minutes in green, yellow and blue). Size: H 9cm x 2.5cm diameter. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 92004

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>tickit<sup>®</sup> Mini Sand Timers is a great value and robust set of colourful miniature sand timers. The movement of the colourful sand captures your child's attention and allows them to visualise the passing of time.</p>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.