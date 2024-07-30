Marketplace.
Large Textured Sensory Flashing Ball Set

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>tickit<sup>®</sup> Textured Sensory Flashing Balls will fascinate and captivate your child's attention and imagination. When bounced, the balls light up and flash making them great for children to play with in sensory areas or to play throw and catch games with. They are the perfect size for small hands and the different textured surfaces make them interesting and tactile.</p>

Each ball contains a colour LED which lasts approx. 1200 flashing cycles.

Set includes: 4 coloured balls (blue, pink, clear, yellow).
Size: 10cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: This toy produces flashes that may trigger epilepsy in sensitised individuals.
Warning: Contains non-replaceable button battery.
Keep new and used batteries away from children.
Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely. A button battery can cause serious injuries if it is swallowed or placed inside any parts of the body.
If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention.
Product Code: 72207

