£16.99

£16.99/each

Rainbow Magnifiers
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Magnifiers are the perfect size for small hands. The brightly coloured hand magnifiers are an ideal way for your child to examine and investigate items from their natural environment, such as leaves, soil, natural patterns and insects. <br>The lens enables up to 3x magnification for close up inspection.</p>

Why not use with tickit®® Rainbow Viewers and Rainbow Tongs for extended exploration play!

Set includes: 6 magnifiers in 6 colours (red, blue, yellow, orange, green, purple).
Size: L 16cm x 8cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 61096

