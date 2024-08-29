* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This product contains animal material. Set includes: 1 pair of maracas, 1 pair of castanets, 1 tambourine, 1 triangle and beater, 1 pair of claves, 1 rhythm-clapper, 1 single tone guiro and beater, 1 pair of finger cymbals, 1 wooden shaker pot and 1 jingle-bell stick supplied in a convenient storage bag. Size: Tambourine approx. 15cm diameter. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 85101

An activity guide containing ideas to help children explore music, rhythm and sound is available to download here - please select your language: English French German Spanish Italian Polish Swedish Dutch

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Percussion Set contains a lovely range of traditional percussion instruments in an attractive natural wooden finish. The perfect size for small hands, this is an ideal introductory set for your child to discover the joys of music making.</p>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.