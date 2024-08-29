Marketplace.
Percussion Set

Percussion Set
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Percussion Set contains a lovely range of traditional percussion instruments in an attractive natural wooden finish. The perfect size for small hands, this is an ideal introductory set for your child to discover the joys of music making.</p>

An activity guide containing ideas to help children explore music, rhythm and sound is available to download here - please select your language:
English
French
German
Spanish
Italian
Polish
Swedish
Dutch

This product contains animal material.

Set includes: 1 pair of maracas, 1 pair of castanets, 1 tambourine, 1 triangle and beater, 1 pair of claves, 1 rhythm-clapper, 1 single tone guiro and beater, 1 pair of finger cymbals, 1 wooden shaker pot and 1 jingle-bell stick supplied in a convenient storage bag. 
Size: Tambourine approx. 15cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 85101

