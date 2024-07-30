Marketplace.
Easy Grip Balls Set

£29.99

£29.99/each

Easy Grip Balls Set
<html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Easy Grip Balls Set provides huge amounts of fun! A set of brightly coloured inflatable balls with a tactile honeycomb textured surface, making it easy for small hands to grip when playing throw and catch games.</p>

The balls are lightweight but durable and are a good size for your child to easily handle. Ideal for improving your child's confidence with ball skills and hand-eye co-ordination.

Set includes: 4 ready to inflate coloured balls (red, green, blue and yellow) and 1 bicycle pump adapter.
Size: 25cm diameter.
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 75041

