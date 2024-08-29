Flower Sorting & Paint Trays

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> flower-shaped trays come in six bright colours and are ideal for children to use for counting, sorting and grouping activities or to use as paint trays and colour mixing.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>6 coloured trays (red, blue, yellow, green, orange, purple).<br><strong>Size:</strong> Depth 4cm x 40cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 10 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 72211</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> flower-shaped trays come in six bright colours and are ideal for children to use for counting, sorting and grouping activities or to use as paint trays and colour mixing.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>6 coloured trays (red, blue, yellow, green, orange, purple).<br><strong>Size:</strong> Depth 4cm x 40cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 10 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 72211</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.