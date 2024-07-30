Small Irregular Sensory Flashing Ball Set
Each ball contains a colour LED which lasts approx. 1200 flashing cycles.
Set includes: 4 coloured balls (blue, pink, green, yellow).
Size: 8cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: This toy produces flashes that may trigger epilepsy in sensitised individuals.
Warning: Contains non-replaceable button battery.
Keep new and used batteries away from children.
Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely. A button battery can cause serious injuries if it is swallowed or placed inside any parts of the body.
If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention.
Product Code: 72209
|Appropriate Age Warning
|NA
|Age
|2
|Type
|Discovery
