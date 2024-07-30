* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Use with our tickit ® Sensory Mood Water Table, Discovery Table and Exploration Circle Tray Coloured and Clear. Set includes: 1 cover. Size: Approx. 80cm diameter. Age: Suitable for use with children under adult supervision. Product Code: 38075

The tickit® Outdoor Cover is a flexible, water-repellent cover with an elastic fit to protect the contents beneath from the elements and keep them clean and dry when equipment is stored outside.

