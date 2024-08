* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Meteor Ball will provide your child with endless tactile fun. A large colourful ball with craters in its surface which house six smaller textured balls. <br>A unique and exciting set of balls that is great for your child to play catch games, understand actions and reactions, develop fine motor skills and encourage conversation, hand-eye co-ordination and logical thinking. <br>Each of the smaller balls have different textured surfaces and can be used separately for games or pattern making.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>1 large meteor ball and 6 small texture balls.<br><strong>Size:</strong> Approx. 18.5cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 6 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74056</html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Meteor Ball will provide your child with endless tactile fun. A large colourful ball with craters in its surface which house six smaller textured balls. <br>A unique and exciting set of balls that is great for your child to play catch games, understand actions and reactions, develop fine motor skills and encourage conversation, hand-eye co-ordination and logical thinking. <br>Each of the smaller balls have different textured surfaces and can be used separately for games or pattern making.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>1 large meteor ball and 6 small texture balls.<br><strong>Size:</strong> Approx. 18.5cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 6 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74056</html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.