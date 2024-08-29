Wooden Treasures - Egglet

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Support your child through their holistic journey of development with our nature inspired tickit<sup>®</sup> Wooden Treasures Egglets. <br><br>Beautiful smooth wooden egglets that will enable your child to discover the wonders of learning through play. Designed in three shades of blue to represent emotional healing, calm and inner peace. These simple and intriguing items will bring out your child's naturally inquisitive nature; allowing them to use their limitless imagination to explore ways to incorporate the items into imaginative play and learn about the world around them. <br><br>The attractive natural woodgrain can be seen through the colour shade which freely allows for open interpretation, with no 'correct' way of using these objects; the items can be explored and investigated and used in your child's own creative ideas. Perfect for engaging logical thought, stimulating discovery and creativity, developing hand-eye co-ordination and improving fine motor skills.<br><br>Pair with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Wooden Loose Parts & Architect ranges for extra discovery and fun!<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>30 wooden egglets in 3 shades of blue.<br><strong>Size:</strong> Approx. H 3cm x 2.3cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Not suitable for children under 3 years old.<br><strong>Warning:</strong> Choking hazard. Contains small parts.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74041</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>