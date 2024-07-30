Marketplace.
Translucent Colour Buckets

Translucent Colour Buckets
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Colour Bucket Set will provide your child with endless fun as they are the perfect size for little hands to stack and carry them. <br>Ideal for messy play, exploring sand and water play, transporting different materials to investigate and for colour mixing and matching.</p>

Why not pair with our Translucent Colour Funnels for extra fun!

Set includes: 6 buckets in 6 colours (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple).
Size: H 12.2cm x 16.2cm diameter.
Age: Suitable from 18 months.
