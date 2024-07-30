Wooden Treasures - Planet

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Support your child through their holistic journey of development with our nature inspired tickit<sup>®</sup> Wooden Treasures Planets. <br><br>Beautiful smooth wooden planets that will enable your child to discover the wonders of learning through play. Designed in three shades of orange to represent creativity, self-awareness and transformation. These simple and intriguing items will bring out your child's naturally inquisitive nature; allowing them to use their limitless imagination to explore ways to incorporate the items into imaginative play and learn about the world around them. <br><br>The attractive natural woodgrain can be seen through the colour shade which freely allows for open interpretation, with no 'correct' way of using these objects; the items can be explored and investigated and used in your child's own creative ideas. Perfect for engaging logical thought, stimulating discovery and creativity, developing hand-eye co-ordination and improving fine motor skills.<br><br>Pair with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Wooden Loose Parts & Architect ranges for extra discovery and fun!<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>30 wooden planets in 3 shades of orange.<br><strong>Size:</strong> Approx. H 3.8cm x 3cm diameter.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Not suitable for children under 3 years old.<br><strong>Warning:</strong> Choking hazard. Contains small parts.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74031</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>