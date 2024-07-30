* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Colour Blocks is a set of colour acrylic 3D building blocks in six shapes, perfect for use on a light panel where towers and structures look even more impressive with the light shining through the colourful buildings! Ideal for developing fine motor skills through construction and encouraging imaginative play. Includes circular and rectangular pillars, triangular prisms, cubes and bridges.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>50 blocks in 6 colours (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, clear) in a convenient storage container. Assortment may vary<br><strong>Size:</strong> Cube L 3.3cm x W 3.3cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 12 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73083</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

