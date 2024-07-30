* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

<html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Chunky Soft Brick Set is the perfect introductory construction set for young children. <br>The soft, flexible building bricks are safe and easy to clean making them ideal for your child to explore their creative imagination and build impressive towers and structures. <br>The bricks fit together easily and are the perfect size for small hands. With a variety of shapes and sizes in the set your child will have hours of fun creating and building and using their imagination!<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong> 45 mixed shape bricks in 6 colours (red, green, yellow, pink, turquoise, orange) supplied in a convenient storage bag.<br><strong>Size:</strong> L 11.5cm x W 5.6cm x H 3.6cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 12 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74050</html></html>

<html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Chunky Soft Brick Set is the perfect introductory construction set for young children. <br>The soft, flexible building bricks are safe and easy to clean making them ideal for your child to explore their creative imagination and build impressive towers and structures. <br>The bricks fit together easily and are the perfect size for small hands. With a variety of shapes and sizes in the set your child will have hours of fun creating and building and using their imagination!<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong> 45 mixed shape bricks in 6 colours (red, green, yellow, pink, turquoise, orange) supplied in a convenient storage bag.<br><strong>Size:</strong> L 11.5cm x W 5.6cm x H 3.6cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 12 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74050</html></html>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.