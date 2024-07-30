Marketplace.
image 1 of Chunky Soft Brick Set
image 1 of Chunky Soft Brick Setimage 2 of Chunky Soft Brick Setimage 3 of Chunky Soft Brick Setimage 4 of Chunky Soft Brick Set

Chunky Soft Brick Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Chunky Soft Brick Set
<html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Chunky Soft Brick Set is the perfect introductory construction set for young children. <br>The soft, flexible building bricks are safe and easy to clean making them ideal for your child to explore their creative imagination and build impressive towers and structures. <br>The bricks fit together easily and are the perfect size for small hands. With a variety of shapes and sizes in the set your child will have hours of fun creating and building and using their imagination!<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong> 45 mixed shape bricks in 6 colours (red, green, yellow, pink, turquoise, orange) supplied in a convenient storage bag.<br><strong>Size:</strong> L 11.5cm x W 5.6cm x H 3.6cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 12 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 74050</html></html>

View all Educational Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here