<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Lacing Geometrics is a pack of coloured acrylic counters in twelve different shapes. Perfect for use on a light panel, for colour and shape recognition, for fine motor skills, pattern and sequencing and sorting and counting. Threading is a fun activity for your child to enjoy independently or as part of a group activity.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>144 shapes in 6 colours (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple) and 12 shapes (circle, triangle, square, rectangle, rhombus, pentagon, hexagon, octagon, 5-point star, 9-point star, flower and heart) with 12 coloured laces, all supplied in a convenient storage container.<br><strong>Size:</strong> Approx. 5cm diameter. Lace 60cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong><span> Not suitable for children under 3 years old.</span><br><span></span><strong>Warning:</strong><span> Strangulation hazard. Long cord.</span><br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73087</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

