Marketplace.
image 1 of Translucent Cube Set
image 1 of Translucent Cube Setimage 2 of Translucent Cube Set

Translucent Cube Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£34.99

£34.99/each

Translucent Cube Set
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Cube Set contains coloured acrylic 3D building blocks in 3 different sizes, perfect for use on a light panel where towers and structures look even more impressive with the light shining through the colourful cubes! Ideal for developing fine motor skills through construction, exploring shape attributes, stacking, grouping, patterns and sequencing and learning about colour and colour mixing.<br><br><strong>Set includes: </strong>54 cubes in 6 colours (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple).<br><strong>Size:</strong> Large cube L 4.8cm x W 4.8cm.<br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable from 12 months.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73089</html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

View all Educational Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here