Natural Wooden Napkin Rings

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Find out more about Heuristic Play. Set includes: 10 wooden napkin rings. Size: 4.7cm diameter. Age: Suitable from 10 months. Product Code: 73905

There is no 'correct' way of using these objects - so your child is free to explore at will - there are no limitations to creativity and innovation!

These simple and curious natural smooth wooden rings will spark your child's imagination and encourage them to explore ways to incorporate them into imaginative play and learn about the world around them. Quite simply, they support your child to discover and learn for themselves through a hands-on approach.

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Enable your child to discover the wonders of learning through play with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Beechwood Napkin Rings - an essential part of our heuristic play range.</p>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.