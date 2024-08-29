* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Why not build a fascinating, shining colour-changing ice castle on one of our Sensory Mood Tables? Set includes : 25 clear acrylic blocks. Size: Arch block H 8cm x W 7.5cm x D 2cm. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 72610

Our tickit® Clear Crystal Block Set contains a varied selection of beautiful transparent blocks that will allow your child to create majestic masterpieces. With safe polished edges, the surfaces are smooth and tactile, ideal for little hands with big ideas. 

With 17 different shapes in the 25-piece set, your child will love to create patterns, sequences and use their imagination to stack and create unique buildings. Why not pretend you have built a castle made from ice! The regular shapes help to develop mathematical language and a basic understanding of geometric forms. Discuss with your child how many sides the shapes have, how many have the same number of sides, how many look the same. The irregular shapes inspire creativity and can be used to design more interesting patterns, whilst encouraging your child to use more descriptive language.

