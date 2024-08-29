Marketplace.
image 1 of Clear Crystal Block Set
image 1 of Clear Crystal Block Setimage 2 of Clear Crystal Block Setimage 3 of Clear Crystal Block Setimage 4 of Clear Crystal Block Setimage 5 of Clear Crystal Block Set

Clear Crystal Block Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£54.99

£54.99/each

Clear Crystal Block Set
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Clear Crystal Block Set contains a varied selection of beautiful transparent blocks that will allow your child to create majestic masterpieces. With safe polished edges, the surfaces are smooth and tactile, ideal for little hands with big ideas. <br><br>With 17 different shapes in the 25-piece set, your child will love to create patterns, sequences and use their imagination to stack and create unique buildings. Why not pretend you have built a castle made from ice! The regular shapes help to develop mathematical language and a basic understanding of geometric forms. Discuss with your child how many sides the shapes have, how many have the same number of sides, how many look the same. The irregular shapes inspire creativity and can be used to design more interesting patterns, whilst encouraging your child to use more descriptive language.</p>

Why not build a fascinating, shining colour-changing ice castle on one of our Sensory Mood Tables?

Set includes: 25 clear acrylic blocks.
Size: Arch block H 8cm x W 7.5cm x D 2cm.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 72610

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here