Wooden Space Adventure

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Wooden Space Adventure set is out of this world! Crafted from smooth solid beechwood, the space objects are perfect for small explorers with big imaginations.</p>

Your child will enjoy the natural look and feel of the space characters, planets and space exploration items, whilst finding the detailed laser engraved features both curious and tactile.

An inspirational set that will engage imaginative play, develop descriptive language, and encourage conversation about space, galaxies and life beyond our world.

The intricate details in the wood make it possible for children to identify features such as craters, solar panels, continents and even a spy hole on the telescope.

The wooden figures and objects in the set are an astronaut, rocket, alien, spaceship, telescope, orbiting satellite, the Earth, our moon, a ringed planet, a satellite dish.

Combine with other sets in the tickit® Wooden imaginative play range, such as our Wooden Community Figures (74009), Woodland Trees (74013), and Wooden Animal Friends (73472) for extra variety and fun.