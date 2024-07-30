Marketplace.
My Emotions Wooden Tiles

My Emotions Wooden Tiles
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> My Emotions Wooden Tiles are a great starting point for discussing with your child different emotions and feelings, and how we express them.</p>

The smooth square wooden tiles are ideal for small hands, making them tactile and easy to grip, rotate and examine.

Each tile has a high resolution colour photograph on one side so your child can clearly identify facial expressions that show a range of emotions such as happy, excited, scared and angry.

The tiles can be used to talk to children about how they are feeling and to recognise how others might be feeling. A great way to introduce descriptive language around feelings and introduce concepts of empathy.

For example, the tile showing a child holding a teddy bear and being comforted whilst looking upset, could be because the child is feeling left out.

Discuss with your child how to make them feel included and what emotion this would lead to.

Set includes: 18 wooden tiles with a cotton drawstring storage bag.
Size: H 7cm x W 7cm x D 1.2cm.
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 73494

