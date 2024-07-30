Marketplace.
Telescopic Pond Net

Telescopic Pond Net
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><div>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Telescopic Pond Net is ideal for children to discover pond life. The lightweight aluminium handle is easy to hold and the length can be adjusted to suit different ages. The net is a fine knotless mesh that is gentle on specimens.  </div>


Set includes: 1 net with telescopic handle.
Size: Net 20cm x 20cm. Extendable handle L 50cm - 100cm.
Age: Suitable for use with children under adult supervision.
Product Code: 34057

