Wooden 4-Way Mirror

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>The tickit<sup>®</sup> Wooden 4-Way Mirror is an exciting funhouse of plane mirrors designed for your child to experiment with reflection. With a beautiful birch plywood 90-degree corner design supporting a backdrop, sides and base of clear mirrored acrylic, objects are reflected backwards and forwards to infinity!<br><br>Your child will enjoy using the mirrors in imaginative play, small world play or for examining objects more closely from different angles.<br><br>Solidly designed with a stable base and rubber feet to protect play surfaces. Flat packed for simple adult assembly.</p>

Read our latest blog containing lots of creative ideas for exploring Mirror Play.

Set includes: 1 wooden-framed acrylic mirror.
Size: H 30cm x L 45.7cm x W 23.8cm.
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Product Code: 73452

