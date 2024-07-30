Marketplace.
Rainbow Glitter Shapes

Rainbow Glitter Shapes
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Glitter Shapes set contains a range of dazzling acrylic shapes in 7 rainbow colours. Your child will be captivated as they watch how the shapes sparkle in the light and will be keen to explore the different configurations.<br><br>Each colour represents 3 different 2D shapes, including regular and irregular versions. They are the ideal resource for learning about shape names and mathematical terms such as side, point, curve, inside, flat, solid, angle and symmetry. A fascinating and fun way to understand basic geometry and create interesting patterns and sequences. Ideal to use with a light panel. Each shape has a small hole to allow threading so you can design a spectacular mobile, watch shape shadows or create an eye-catching window display.</p>

TEACH EARLY YEARS AWARDS - Finalist 2021

Set includes: 21 glitter acrylic shapes  in red, orange, gold, green, blue, indigo and violet.
Size: Circle 10cm diameter.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 72622

