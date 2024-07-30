Sensory Reflective Colour Mystery Balls

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Reflective Colour Mystery Balls are a fascinating way for your child to play, learn, and discover the exciting world around them!</p>

The 6 balls have their own unique characteristics so they each behave differently. Will it wobble? Shake? Or rattle? With each roll, shake or spin the mystery balls will keep your child guessing!

Each sensory ball is made from robust stainless steel making them smooth, lightweight and extremely tactile.

Their attractive colours of blue, green, gold, pink, silver and colourburst have a hand finished mirror-like surface, creating a wide-angled distorted reflection.

Their captivating appearance sparks curiosity and is particularly engaging for children with SEND, providing inspiration and stimulation for communication skills and descriptive vocabulary.

Stainless steel is an ideal material for sensory play products because it is:

• Chemical free – no toxins

• Durable – strong and lightweight

• Hygienic – non-porous and naturally bacteria resistant