Early Years Colour Resource Set

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Early Years Colour Resource Set is everything your child needs to spark an early interest in colour and construction!</p>

This generous sized pack contains over 630 colourful translucent acrylic 2D and 3D counters with vibrant laces, perfect for your child to explore different colours, shapes, attributes, counting and sorting, pattern making and sequencing and develop their imaginative play and construction skills.

The chunky 2D counters have a hole for threading to create brightly coloured laces and develop your child's fine motor skills.

The blocks and bridges can be stacked to build towers, castles, or any structure your child's imagination creates. Counters are provided in up to 6 colours including clear so your child can learn about primary and secondary colours. Their translucent properties make them ideal for use on a light panel and for colour-mixing activities.

Set includes: 634 pieces: 40 Translucent Colour Blocks, 90 Translucent Module Blocks, 72 Stackable Translucent Buttons, 108 Translucent Jumbo Lacing Beads, 300 Translucent Stackable Counters and 24 coloured laces in a sturdy plastic lidded container, with an activity guide in 7 languages (digital download available in 8 languages).
Size: Largest blocks 10 x 3.2 x 3.2cm. and counters 2cm diameter. Lace length 60cm. 
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Strangulation hazard. Long cord.
