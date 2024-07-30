Clear Crystal Treasures

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>Our tickit<sup>®</sup>Clear Crystal Treasures Set contains a selection of beautiful clear acrylic shapes that will spark your child's curiosity. With safe polished edges, the surfaces are smooth and tactile, ideal for little explorers. These attractive little treasures can be used with treasure baskets or sorting trays so your child can pretend they have collected real diamonds! Use them to match patterns in nature or to create patterns and sequences, a great early maths skill.<br><br>With 5 different shapes, your child will love to use them in imaginative play. Playing with and sorting the shapes promotes fine motor skills, encourages your child to explore their creative side and develop their descriptive language skills.<br><br><strong>Set includes:</strong> 30 clear acrylic blocks.<br><strong>Size: </strong>Approx. H 3cm.<br><strong>Age: </strong>Not suitable for children under 3 years old.<br><strong>Warning:</strong> Choking hazard. Contains small parts.<br><strong>Product Code: </strong>72618<br></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>