Set includes: 6 blindfolds. Size: L 17.5cm x H 8.5cm. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 73972

Can be used for sensory activities or to up the ante, making simple tasks more challenging - developing team work and listening to instructions.

Our tickit® Blindfolds add a little mystery and excitement to activities. Double layered in 6 different colours for a full blackout experience, helping children to concentrate and focus as they rely on their other senses.

