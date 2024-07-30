Marketplace.
Blindfolds

Blindfolds
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Blindfolds add a little mystery and excitement to activities. Double layered in 6 different colours for a full blackout experience, helping children to concentrate and focus as they rely on their other senses.<br></p>

Can be used for sensory activities or to up the ante, making simple tasks more challenging - developing team work and listening to instructions.

Elastic straps for a one size fits all.

Set includes: 6 blindfolds.
Size: L 17.5cm x H 8.5cm.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code: 73972

