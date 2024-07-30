Marketplace.
Rainbow Habutae Fabric Pack

Rainbow Habutae Fabric Pack
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Create a sensory rainbow with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Habutae Fabric Pack!</p>

Tactile one-metre lengths of silky fabric in seven bright colours. Children will love twirling and waving the brightly coloured material, creating a beautiful dancing rainbow.

It can also be used for displays, den making and in role play.

Set includes: 7 lengths of fabric in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. 100% polyester.
Size: L 1m x W 1.5m.
Age: Suitable for use with children under adult supervision.
Product Code: 74065

