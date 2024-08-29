* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Set includes: 14 glitter acrylic numbers with 2 styles of the numbers 4 and 7 and additional numbers 1 and 0. Colours are red, orange, gold, green, blue, indigo and violet. Size: H 7cm. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 72431

A fascinating and fun way to understand basic numeracy, for using as number stencils or to create number sequences. Each 3mm acrylic number has a small hole to allow threading so you can design a spectacular mobile, create number shadows or make an eye-catching window display. Why not pair with our Rainbow Numbers (72421), Rainbow Glitter Letters (72433) or Rainbow Glitter Shapes (72622).

<html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Glitter Numbers Set contains 14 dazzling acrylic numbers 0-9 in 7 rainbow colours. Your child will be captivated as they watch how the numbers and colours sparkle in the light. Ideal to encourage number recognition and for use with a light panel.</p>

