Sound Bank Plus Mirror
Sold and sent by Commotion Limited
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
£14.99
£14.99/each
The device is really simple to use with large buttons to identify the play and record functions. The possibilities are endless and the audio-visual design focuses your child's attention.
There is 30 seconds of recording time and a mirrored surface so your child can see their reflection whilst they talk, sing or make up funny sounds! A clear snap-on case allows you to insert pictures - great if you want to use the sound bank to associate words or noises with images, e.g. to help your child identify colours, shapes, buildings or animals, etc.
The microphone is high quality making sound pick-up and playback clear. There are 3 sound levels to choose from so you can select the option appropriate to your environment - be that at home, in the garden or out exploring. A recording lock button prevents your child from over-riding any recordings you want to keep.
An engaging device for your child to explore sound and develop listening and communication skills.
Device comes with a wall mounting slot and magnetic fixings.
Set includes: 1 mirrored sound bank with clear plastic cover.
Size: L 12cm. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (not included).
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code:12711
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not Suitable for Unders 3's - Small Parts
|Age
|3
|Type
|Discovery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £3 for orders under £50
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 3pm
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review