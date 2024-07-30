Marketplace.
image 1 of Sound Bank Plus Mirror
image 1 of Sound Bank Plus Mirrorimage 2 of Sound Bank Plus Mirrorimage 3 of Sound Bank Plus Mirrorimage 4 of Sound Bank Plus Mirrorimage 5 of Sound Bank Plus Mirror

Sound Bank Plus Mirror

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sound Bank Plus Mirror
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Sound Bank Plus Mirror is a fun and interactive way for your child to record their own voice, their favourite sounds or listen to messages you have pre-recorded.<br></p>

The device is really simple to use with large buttons to identify the play and record functions. The possibilities are endless and the audio-visual design focuses your child's attention.

There is 30 seconds of recording time and a mirrored surface so your child can see their reflection whilst they talk, sing or make up funny sounds! A clear snap-on case allows you to insert pictures - great if you want to use the sound bank to associate words or noises with images, e.g. to help your child identify colours, shapes, buildings or animals, etc.

The microphone is high quality making sound pick-up and playback clear. There are 3 sound levels to choose from so you can select the option appropriate to your environment - be that at home, in the garden or out exploring. A recording lock button prevents your child from over-riding any recordings you want to keep.

An engaging device for your child to explore sound and develop listening and communication skills.

Device comes with a wall mounting slot and magnetic fixings.

Set includes: 1 mirrored sound bank with clear plastic cover.
Size: L 12cm. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (not included).
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
Product Code:12711

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here