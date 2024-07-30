Sound Bank Plus Mirror

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Sound Bank Plus Mirror is a fun and interactive way for your child to record their own voice, their favourite sounds or listen to messages you have pre-recorded.<br></p>

The device is really simple to use with large buttons to identify the play and record functions. The possibilities are endless and the audio-visual design focuses your child's attention.



There is 30 seconds of recording time and a mirrored surface so your child can see their reflection whilst they talk, sing or make up funny sounds! A clear snap-on case allows you to insert pictures - great if you want to use the sound bank to associate words or noises with images, e.g. to help your child identify colours, shapes, buildings or animals, etc.



The microphone is high quality making sound pick-up and playback clear. There are 3 sound levels to choose from so you can select the option appropriate to your environment - be that at home, in the garden or out exploring. A recording lock button prevents your child from over-riding any recordings you want to keep.

An engaging device for your child to explore sound and develop listening and communication skills.



Device comes with a wall mounting slot and magnetic fixings.

