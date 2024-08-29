<html><html><html><html><html><html><p>A captivating sensory experience for your child - our new style tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Water Table with its unique and engaging design brings a magical feeling to water exploration and sensory discovery.</p>

Using the remote control you can illuminate the water table with a soft glow of changing colours. The deep exploration area can be filled with water, jelly, foam or translucent objects for a fun way to investigate shapes, light and colour through messy play. Why not close the curtains and create a dark room and pretend the Mood Water Table is a colourful cauldron! Fill the well with exciting tactile objects and textures for your child to explore the new enticing environment.



The slim profile makes it easy to move between rooms and the sturdy but lightweight design makes it practical to alternate between indoor and outdoor play. Like all tickit® Sensory Mood Lights, the water table is easy to wipe clean. It provides a great environment for collaborative play, and the height is designed for easy access to the contents for children. The sides and bottom of the internal well have been carefully crafted to make it easier to cover the base with only a small amount of liquid or other materials if required.