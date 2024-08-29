Wooden Adventure Camper

Our tickit® Wooden Adventure Camper is fantastic for little transport enthusiasts.

Made from smooth birch plywood and solid beechwood this tactile campervan has intricate sensory laser detailing, rotating wheels and steering wheel, a flip-up roof and a double-sided bed/kitchen area.

There are two figures inside and a surfboard fitted on the back, to help make the adventures even bigger!

Ideal for your child to use in imaginative play, small world play, and to encourage descriptive language skills and discussions about travel and holidays.

The happy campers have threaded bodies with rainbow coloured shaped cuffs so children can form different sized, shaped and coloured figures for exciting and colourful travels.