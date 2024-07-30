* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Set includes: 72 Translucent Lacing Geometrics, 90 Translucent Hollow Pattern Blocks, 18 Translucent Cubes, 12 Translucent Geometric Shapes, 300 Translucent Stackable Counters and 12 coloured laces in a sturdy plastic lidded container, with activity guide in 7 languages (digital download available in 8 languages). Size: Shapes approx. 5cm diameter and counters 2cm diameter. Lace length 60cm. Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Strangulation hazard. Long cord. Product Code: 73095

The chunky 2D counters have a hole for threading the brightly coloured laces, great for developing your child's fine motor skills. Counters are provided in 6 colours including clear so your child can learn about primary and secondary colours. Their translucent properties make them ideal for use on a light panel and for colour-mixing activities.

This generous sized pack contains over 500 colourful translucent acrylic 2D and 3D counters with vibrant laces, perfect for your child to explore different shapes, attributes, counting and sorting, pattern making and sequencing and develop their mathematical vocabulary and imaginative play.

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Early Years Maths Resource Set is everything your child needs to spark an early interest in maths!</p>

