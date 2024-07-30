Marketplace.
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Glitter Letters Set contains 26 dazzling acrylic letters a-z in 7 rainbow colours. Your child will be captivated as they watch how the letters and colours sparkle in the light. Ideal to encourage letter recognition and for use with a light panel.</p>

The clear child friendly font helps younger children to identify letters of the alphabet making them great stencils to trace or draw around to practice letter formation.

All vowels are turquoise allowing you to identify and discuss with your child the special properties of these letters.

A fascinating and fun way to understand basic literacy and create words.

Each 3mm acrylic letter has a small hole to allow threading so you can design a spectacular mobile, create letter shadows or make an eye-catching window display.

Why not pair with our Rainbow Letters (72419), Rainbow Glitter Numbers (72431) or Rainbow Glitter Shapes (72622).

Set includes: 26 glitter acrylic letters. Colours are red, orange, gold, green, blue, indigo and violet.
Size: H 7cm.
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years old
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. 
Product Code: 72433

