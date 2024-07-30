* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Combine with any of our natural wooden play sets, wooden heuristic play sets or Rainbow Wooden Loose Parts sets to help your child discover and explore the world around them.

There is no 'correct' way of using these objects - so your child is free to explore at will - there are no limitations to creativity and innovation!

These simple and curious natural smooth wooden stars will spark your child's imagination and encourage them to explore ways to incorporate them into imaginative play and learn about the world around them. Quite simply, they support your child to discover and learn for themselves through a hands-on approach.

Our tickit® Natural Wooden Stars are made from beautiful smooth solid beechwood with a natural woodgrain finish. An inspiring addition to our heuristic play range. Chunky and tactile, they are easy for small hands to manipulate, stack, count, sequence and explore.

