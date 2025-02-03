Marketplace.
Translucent Colour Measuring Cups - Pk5

Translucent Colour Measuring Cups - Pk5
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Colour Measuring Cups are perfect for your child to use in sand and water play. Easy to hold with simple pouring lips on each side, children will have fun tipping and pouring liquids as they learn about volume and measurement. In 5 different sizes and colours, they are great for introducing the concept of quantity - why not use them to make potions or sand cakes? The cups nest together for convenient storage.</p>

Set includes: 1 cup (236ml), 1/2 cup (118ml), 1/3 cup (79ml), 1/4 cup (59ml) and 1/8 cup (29.5ml).
Size: Largest cup L175mm x H50mm x 96mm dia.
Age: Suitable from 3 years.
Warning: Contains small parts.
Product Code: 73125.

