Rainbow Wooden Shape Stacker
Made from beautiful smooth solid beechwood with a natural woodgrain finish in the 7 different colours of the rainbow.
The 12 tactile shape cut outs nest inside a rounded square panel so your child can practice fitting them into their matching shaped hole or stack them to build a rainbow shape tower.
The wooden panels are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. The chunky tactile shapes inside are a cross, hexagon, crown, flower, semicircle, star, mushroom, heart, square, rectangle, circle and triangle.
Ideal for your child to develop their logic and reasoning skills, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, colour and shape recognition. The shapes make great stencils for drawing around or tracing and the panels can be used to make playdough shapes!
Set includes: 7 wooden panels and 12 chunky wooden shapes.
Size: Stacked H 9.2cm x W 12..3cm x L 12.3cm.
Age: Suitable from 12 months.
Product Code: 73532
|Appropriate Age Warning
|NA
|Age
|3
|Type
|Discovery
