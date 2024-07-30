* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ideal for your child to develop their logic and reasoning skills, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, colour and shape recognition. The shapes make great stencils for drawing around or tracing and the panels can be used to make playdough shapes!

The wooden panels are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. The chunky tactile shapes inside are a cross, hexagon, crown, flower, semicircle, star, mushroom, heart, square, rectangle, circle and triangle.

The 12 tactile shape cut outs nest inside a rounded square panel so your child can practice fitting them into their matching shaped hole or stack them to build a rainbow shape tower.

Made from beautiful smooth solid beechwood with a natural woodgrain finish in the 7 different colours of the rainbow.

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Wooden Shape Stacker is a colourful and fun puzzle to help your child with shape recognition and problem solving skills.</p>

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.