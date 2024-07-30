Marketplace.
Rainbow Wooden Shape Stacker

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Our tickit<sup>®</sup> Rainbow Wooden Shape Stacker is a colourful and fun puzzle to help your child with shape recognition and problem solving skills.</p>

Made from beautiful smooth solid beechwood with a natural woodgrain finish in the 7 different colours of the rainbow.

The 12 tactile shape cut outs nest inside a rounded square panel so your child can practice fitting them into their matching shaped hole or stack them to build a rainbow shape tower.

The wooden panels are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. The chunky tactile shapes inside are a cross, hexagon, crown, flower, semicircle, star, mushroom, heart, square, rectangle, circle and triangle.

Ideal for your child to develop their logic and reasoning skills, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, colour and shape recognition. The shapes make great stencils for drawing around or tracing and the panels can be used to make playdough shapes!

Set includes: 7 wooden panels and 12 chunky wooden shapes.
Size: Stacked H 9.2cm x W 12..3cm x L 12.3cm.
Age: Suitable from 12 months.
Product Code: 73532

