Wooden Reptile & Amphibian Blocks

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Discover the vibrant world of vertebrates with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Wooden Reptile & Amphibian Blocks! Our smooth and chunky picture blocks are perfect for little hands; lightweight and tactile, your child will enjoy discovering many different cold-blooded animals whose body temperature relies on their environment. Made from basswood ply and with real photographic imagery printed on both sides, the blocks are colourful and eye-catching, encouraging your child to learn more about reptiles and amphibians from around the world.<br><br>The blocks stand upright or can be stacked, making them ideal for imaginative play and developing their language skills as they ask questions about the characterisics of these fascinating creatures. What do they eat and where do they sleep? Did you know chameleons have tiny crystals in their skin that can absorb and reflect light meaning they can change colour? Or that snakes smell with their tongues? Why not have fun discovering reptiles and amphibians with your child by finding out interesting facts, making pictures, storytelling or discussing how environmental issues are impacting their habitats.</p>