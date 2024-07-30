Marketplace.
Translucent Numbers

Translucent Numbers
Embark on a numerical journey with our set of numbers 0-9, featuring two of each! These chunky acrylic numbers are not just digits; they're your perfect companions for fostering numeral recognition and counting skills.

Crafted with raised edges, these numbers provide a tactile experience, making them ideal for tracing, pressing into play dough and sand, or even illuminating on a light panel. Dive into the world of learning with these versatile and engaging tools!

Set includes: 20 numbers, 2 of each 0-9.
Size: approx. 50mm
Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years.
Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts.
