Translucent Colour Bugs - Pk96

Set includes: 4 different bug designs in 6 colours (red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple) in a handy storage jar. Size: Approx. 30-40mm. Age: Suitable from 3 years. Warning: Small Parts. Product Code: 73119.

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html><p>Get closer to nature with our tickit<sup>®</sup> Translucent Colour Bugs. Colourful and detailed, our bug shapes are ideal for counting, sorting, pattern making or having fun with maths activities. Your child can add, subtract, divide or multiply butterflies, ladybirds, dragonflies or bees. The translucent properties make them great for use with a light panel to capture your child's imagination and explore colours and the tactile markings on each shape.</p>

