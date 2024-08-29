Wooden Wild Animal Blocks

Take a walk on the wild side with our tickit® Wooden Wild Animal Blocks! Our smooth and chunky picture blocks are perfect for little hands; lightweight and tactile, your child will enjoy discovering many different animals and birds from jungles, savannas, ice caps, swamps and forests. Made from basswood ply and with real photographic imagery printed on both sides, the blocks are colourful and eye-catching, encouraging your child to learn more about wildlife from around the world.

The blocks stand upright or can be stacked, making them ideal for imaginative play and developing their language skills as they ask questions about the characteristics of these fascinating creatures. What do they eat and where do they sleep? Did you know a group of flamingos is called a flamboyance? Or that giraffes have black tongues? Why not have fun discovering wild animals with your child by finding out interesting facts, making pictures, storytelling or discussing how environmental issues are impacting their habitats.