Translucent Letters Lowercase

Discover the wonders of the alphabet with our lowercase letters a-z! Crafted from sturdy acrylic and featuring raised edges, these letters are not just symbols; they're your perfect companions for various learning activities. Ideal for tracing, pressing into play dough and sand, or bringing to life on a light panel, these chunky acrylic letters add a tactile dimension to letter recognition and early literacy exploration. Dive into the world of letters with these versatile and engaging tools! Set includes: 26 Lowercase letters Size: approx. 50mm Age: Not suitable for children under 3 years. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Product Code: 73139

