Space Discovery Play Mat

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>The tickit<sup>®</sup> Space Discovery Play Mat takes your child on an inter-galactic adventure through high definition imagery of galaxies, stars and planets. There is no limit to the magic of their imagination as they journey beyond the night sky to discover the wonders of space and the worlds that stretch beyond Earth.<br><br>Designed to fit perfectly inside the tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Discovery Table and tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Water Table, it is ideal for small world play, sensory stimulation, imaginative play and encouraging descriptive vocabulary. Made from durable polyester it is robust and easy to clean.<br><br>The semi-translucent qualities of the play mat make it ideal for use with a light panel or mood table, captivating your child's curiosity as the light illuminates the images. Different coloured light will intensify the colours of the images, making them more striking and engaging. A great way to explore colour as well as the galaxy!<br><br><strong>Set includes:</strong> <span>1 x polyester play mat.</span><br><strong>Size: </strong>62.5cm diameter. Wipe clean only <br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable for all ages.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73558<br></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>