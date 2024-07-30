Marketplace.
image 1 of Under The Sea Discovery Play Mat
image 1 of Under The Sea Discovery Play Matimage 2 of Under The Sea Discovery Play Matimage 3 of Under The Sea Discovery Play Matimage 4 of Under The Sea Discovery Play Mat

Under The Sea Discovery Play Mat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Commotion Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£23.99

£23.99/each

Under The Sea Discovery Play Mat
<html><html><html><html><html><html><html><html>The tickit<sup>®</sup> Under The Sea Discovery Play Mat takes your child on a Sealife adventure through high definition imagery of coral reefs and tropical fish. There is no limit to the magic of their imagination as they journey beyond the ocean wave to discover the hidden depths of the sea.<br><br>Designed to fit perfectly inside the tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Discovery Table and tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Water Table, it is ideal for small world play, sensory stimulation, imaginative play and encouraging descriptive vocabulary. Made from durable polyester it is robust and easy to clean.<br><br>The semi-translucent qualities of the play mat make it ideal for use with a light panel or mood table, captivating your child's curiosity as the light illuminates the images. Different coloured light will intensify the colours of the images, making them more striking and engaging. A great way to explore colour as well as the ocean!<br><br><strong>Set includes:</strong> <span>1 x polyester play mat.</span><br><strong>Size: </strong>62.5cm diameter. Wipe clean only <br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable for all ages.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73560<br></html></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here