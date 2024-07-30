Forest Discovery Play Mat

<html><html><html><html><html><html><html>The tickit<sup>®</sup> Forest Discovery Play Mat takes your child on a woodland adventure through high definition imagery of a pathway through the woods surrounded by a canopy of beautiful trees. There is no limit to the magic of their imagination as they journey through nature to discover the secrets of the forest.<br><br>Designed to fit perfectly inside the tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Discovery Table and tickit<sup>®</sup> Sensory Mood Water Table, it is ideal for small world play, sensory stimulation, imaginative play and encouraging descriptive vocabulary. Made from durable polyester it is robust and easy to clean.<br><br>The semi-translucent qualities of the play mat make it ideal for use with a light panel or mood table, captivating your child's curiosity as the light illuminates the images. Different coloured light will intensify the colours of the images, making them more striking and engaging. A great way to explore colour as well as the forest!<br><br><strong>Set includes:</strong> <span>1 x polyester play mat.</span><br><strong>Size: </strong>62.5cm diameter. Wipe clean only <br><strong>Age:</strong> Suitable for all ages.<br><strong>Product Code:</strong> 73562<br></html></html></html></html></html></html></html>